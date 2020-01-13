OMS Lady Warriors basketball wins big

OKEECHOBEE — The Osceola Middle School Lady Warriors beat the West Glades Lady Panthers 59-10 on Jan. 9 in Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Janeesha Cooper looks for an opening in the West Glades defense on Jan. 9.

The win makes the Lady Warriors a perfect 8-0 on the season, with wins over Glades Day, Gifford, Clewiston, Storm Grove, Oslo, Yearling and Pemayetv Emahakv Charter.

“The girls have been great this season,” said OMS girls basketball coach Sean Ruff. “We’ve been having a lot of fun, and they’re putting a lot of effort in. I’m pumped about being undefeated so far. I’m hoping the kids will continue to excel both on the court and off. Academically we’re doing great, too.”

McKenzie Neal proved to be a dependable presence under the basket for the Lady Warriors, coming down with any rebounds in her area. Neal also had some key takeaways in the first half that let the Lady Warriors run away with the game early.

Sanye Washington played a role in those defensive steals, too, and helped set up the Osceola offense on the court.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

McKenzie Neal maneuvers around a West Glades defender on Jan. 9.

Janeesha Cooper led the team in scoring against West Glades, with 19 points. Neal scored 16 points against the Lady Panthers and Rylie Tucker tucker netted 10.

The Lady Warriors have seven more games to play before they can pull off an undefeated season. Only two of those seven games will be against teams they haven’t faced yet this year, Sebastian River and LaBelle.

Osceola only has three more home games scheduled in these last seven games. The Lady Warriors will host Sebastian River on Jan. 16 and Clewiston on Jan. 28.

Up first, however, will be a rematch against Oslo. The Lady Warriors host Oslo at Osceola Middle School at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.