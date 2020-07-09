Okeechobee student to compete at world’s largest rodeo

DENVER — Joshua Jenkins Jr., an 11th-grade student at Okeechobee High School, has earned a position on the Florida state/provincial National High School rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Guthrie, Okla., July 17-23 to compete at the 72nd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Trap Shooting competition.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Joshua Jenkins Jr. will travel with fellow teammates to Guthrie, Okla., July 17-23 to compete at the 72nd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Trap Shooting competition.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Thursday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Thursday, July 23, championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 17, and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 23.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, family-oriented activities, church services provided by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the NHSFR trade show. To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit www.nhsfrlincoln.org.