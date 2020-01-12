Okeechobee High School Brahman wrestling advances to regionals

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OHS Wrestling

The Brahman wrestlers take a break after competing in the Cradle Cancer Tournament in Jensen Beach on Jan. 3.

JENSEN BEACH — The Okeechobee High School Brahman wrestling team traveled to Jensen Beach on Jan. 3 to compete in the Cradle Cancer tournament.

The Brahmans faced tough competition from 30 other schools in the tournament, but were able to place two wrestlers. Travis McKenna placed fourth and Jose Monrroy placed sixth while the Brahmans as a team finished 14th.

“This was a great tournament to see where we are and what we need to work on before the district and regional tournament,” said Brahman wrestling coach Bruce Jahner. “We wrestled state placers, champions and nationally ranked kids. Six wrestlers made it to the second day with two coming home with a place. A few of our guys were one match short from getting into the medal round.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OHS Wrestling

Travis McKenna with his fourth place medal from the Cradle Cancer Tournament held in Jensen Beach on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 8 the Brahmans competed in their district duals tournament. This is the third year the state has moved to a dual team state tournament. The first two years the Brahmans finished second behind Jensen Beach. However, this year the alignment of the district has changed due to reclassifications. Okeechobee now shares a district with South Fork, Port St. Lucie, Suncoast, Boyd Anderson, Northeast and Fort Lauderdale.

In the district dual Okeechobee advanced to the finals where they defeated Suncoast 72-12. Brahman Jamie Scurry had the most dramatic match of the night as he fought off his back in the first period to put his opponent down and secure the pin in the heavyweight class.

The Brahmans also hosted the 21st annual Battle on the Lake JV wrestling tournament before the new year. Twelve schools made the trip out to Okeechobee for the tournament, including teams from Kissimmee and the Space Coast area as well as the Treasure Coast schools. Placing for the Brahmans at the Battle on the Lake were Jayce Brown, Jeff Price and Jagger Gaucin.

The Okeechobee wrestlers are now preparing for the regional tournament, which will be hosted at Heritage High School on Jan. 16. The Brahmans are scheduled to wrestle Melbourne in the first round.

The winners at the regional tournament will advance to the state dual tournament held in Kissimmee Jan. 24 and 25.

