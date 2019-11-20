Okeechobee Cattlemen plan Black Friday Buck-Off

“XTREME Broncs” & Bucking Bulls Championship make up for Labor Day event cancellation

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) “XTREME Broncs” & Bucking Bulls Championship at the Cattlemen’s Arena Nov. 29-30, in lieu of the Okeechobee Labor Day Bull Bash, which was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

The Okeechobee Cowtown “XTREME Broncs” & Bucking Bulls Championship event will kick off Black Friday weekend, with a performance on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a second performance on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 p.m. Both performances will begin with Kids Mutton Bustin’ 30 minutes prior to each start time.

The champion bronc riders and bull riders will be competing for a $10,000 grand prize.

“We are offering more prize money than anything we’ve ever offered before, so this event is attracting the best-of-the best rough stock riders from the PRCA, like champion bronc rider Isaac Diaz for instance,” said event producer Fritz Brewer. “Even if you’ve been a fluent rodeo fan your whole life, this event is something worth seeing. It’s rare to have this much talent in one arena at a time, unless it’s the National Finals in Vegas,” he added.





Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Tickets can be purchased online at TheOkeechobeeRodeo.com, or save $2 per ticket by purchasing in-person at Eli’s Western Wear located at 907 N.W. Park St. (on State Road 70 West) in Okeechobee. The adult price is $20, kids age 6-12 are $5, and children under six are free. Senior citizens and military personnel also receive a discounted ticket price of $15.

The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Arena is located in Okeechobee at 1335 U.S. 441 North, across from Raulerson Hospital. For more information, go online to TheOkeechobeeRodeo.com orOkeechobeeCattlemen.com.

About the P.R.C.A. and Xtreme Broncs:

XTREME BRONCS is a stand-alone tour circuit and part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) — the largest rodeo organization in the world. It sanctions events in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, with members from said countries as well as others. Its championship event is the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Visit ProRodeo.com to learn more.

About the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association:

The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association is a large industry within the state, comprised of over 250 cattle ranchers, who significantly support Florida’s interstate economy and provide jobs as well as beef. The cattle industry supports a vast network of associated businesses. These allies include (but are not limited to) feed companies, heavy machinery corporations and fertilizer manufacturers. This integrated web of economic organizations helps create jobs and business opportunities in Okeechobee and across the state. Additionally, Florida’s cattlemen have been strong supporters of Okeechobee’s youth and culture. From county fairs to scholarships for Okeechobee’s young men and women, Florida’s cattlemen have worked diligently to give back.