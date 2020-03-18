Okeechobee Cattlemen host Cowtown Rodeo

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo, was held March 14 and 15 at the open air Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena on U.S. 441 N.

The results of the two day rodeo are:

• All-around cowboy: Maverick Harper, $1,145, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

• Bareback riding: 1. Tim Kent, 81.5 points on Five Star Rodeo’s Spots And Dots, $1,109; 2. Taylor Broussard, 80, $832; 3. Chris Smith, 77, $555; 4. Hunter Carter, 74, $277.

• Steer wrestling: 1. Maverick Harper, 3.9 seconds, $1,145; 2. Juan Alcazar Jr, 4.5, $948; 3. Gary Gilbert, 4.6, $750; 4. Olin Ellsworth, 4.8, $553; 5. Cody Miller, 5.4, $355; 6. Kamry Dymmek, 6.7, $197.

• Team roping: 1. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1 seconds, $1,442 each; 2. Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, 5.3, $1,193; 3. Karter Kagel/Brady Barretine, 5.5, $945; 4. Clint Keller/Mark Gentry, 5.7, $696; 5. Cody Sessions/Parker Carbajal, 5.9, $447; 6. (tie) Travis Dorman/Morgan Jones and Zack Cowart/Rodney Melton, 6.5, $124 each.



• Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cody DeMoss, 89 points on Silver Spurs Club’s Best Hope, $1,147; 2. Jarrod Hammons, 82, $860; 3. Parker Kempfer, 81, $573; 4. Brad Bates, 78, $287.



• Tie-down roping: 1. Jobe Johns, 8.4 seconds, $1,247; 2. Zeb Chapman, 8.9, $1,032; 3. Slade Bronson, 9.2, $817; 4. Randall Carlisle, 9.7, $602; 5. Josh Dyer, 10.6, $387; 6. Cheyenne Harper, 11.4, $215.

• Barrel racing: 1. Margo Crowther, 15.77 seconds, $1,265; 2. Megan Swint, 15.90, $1,085; 3. Ashley St Pierre Rogers, 16.13, $904; 4. Alex Dollar, 16.15, $783; 5. Kindyl Scruggs, 16.24, $603; 6. Sally Young, 16.29, $482; 7. Cindy Patrick, 16.30, $362; 8. (tie) Erin Wetzel and Emily Hamrick, 16.31, $211 each; 10. Kelley Carrington, 16.42, $121.

• Bull riding: * 1. Brody Yeary, 76 points on Silver Spurs Club’s Fistful Of Dollars, $1,378; 2. Trey Benton III, 73, $1,109; 3. Ernie Courson Jr, 72, $874; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff was $35,067. Stock contractor was Silver Spurs Club. Sub-contractor was Five Star Rodeo. Rodeo secretary was Jody Cox. Officials were Fritz Brewer and Burgess Ovitt. Timers wer Emilie White and Mary Montsdeoca. Announcer was Jerry Todd. Specialty act was Keith Isley. Bullfighters were Richard Guthrie and Jake Geiger. Clown/barrelman was Keith Isley. Flankmen were Seth Louthan and George Kempfer. Chute boss was Scott Ramsey. Pickup men were Spook Whidden and Reed Durrance. Music director was Kye Todd.