OHS wrestling pins Centennial

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Brahman varsity wresting team squeezed out a 45-35 win against Centennial High School on Dec. 5 at Okeechobee High School.

Head coach Bruce Jahner says he was satisfied with the team’s performance but thinks his guys are still finding their rhythm after an on-again off-again practice schedule to start their year.

“Because of the holidays we had a week of practice, then a week off, and now another week of practice,” said Jahner. “So I can’t say we’ve gotten in shape and in condition yet. Right now we have a lot of young kids so we’re just trying to get some basic technique down.”

The wrestling season is longer than many other sports at the high school level, running all the way until mid-March. So there should be plenty of time and opportunities for the young team to build on their technique and conditioning.

Some of the quickest wins on the night for Okeechobee came from Jacob Myers and Daniel Hays. Hays and his opponent Sean Byrnes circled each other for the opening seconds of the match, each sizing the other up, before Hays was able get Brynes down and pin his shoulders to the mat to secure the victory. Jahner calls the 285 pound Hays the team’s cheerleader for his loud and constant vocal support of his fellow Brahmans during their matches.

In his win, Jacob Myers used a moved that caught his head coach off guard.

“Jacob used a nice little outside fireman in his win,” explained Jahner. “We had only shown it to him once before during practice, but he picked up and it was a really nice win.”

In wrestling, a ‘fireman’ is a type of take down that uses your opponent’s momentum against them. With this move, wrestlers put their opponent across their back and send them flying through the air and crashing to the mat on their back.

“I’m really hoping Jacob will be one of my leaders this year,” Jahner said. “As well as Shaun Penrod and Danny Hays. Danny gets everybody up, fires everybody up, he’s great at that.

Those three right there are my key leaders right now. The others are a little more quiet right now, but they’re coming around.”

Up next the Okeechobee wrestling team will be traveling to Sebastian River High School to compete in the Kenny Pfeiffer Duals on Dec. 8.

Final scorecard for Okeechobee vs. Centennial:

106 lbs.: CHS Jacob Barthowiak pins OHS Gabrial Brown. 113 lbs.: CHS Josh Curtis pins OHS Keenan Rucks. 120 lbs.: CHS JT Wetenkamp pins OHS Felix Brege. 126 lbs.: OHS Chris Lannin pins CHS Brandon Bernstein. 132 lbs.: CHS Cameron Dodd wins by forfeit. 138 lbs.: OHS Jaszper Ingram wins by forfeit. 145 lbs.: OHS Jacob Myers pins CHS Jared Holtz. 152 lbs.: CHS Jesse Lunsford defeats OHS Shaun Penrod, 15-6. 160 lbs.: OHS Travis McKenna pins CHS Jonathan Prince. 170 lbs.: OHS Lloyd Herron defeats CHS Jacob Holtz, 8-1. 182 lbs.: OHS Isaac Herron pins CHS Muda Musa. 195 lbs.: CHS Deshawn Alleyne pins Alex Armstrong. 220 lbs.: OHS Jose Murrow pins CHS Richardson Senat. 285 lbs.: OHS Danny Hays pins Sean Byrnes.