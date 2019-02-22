OHS wrestling honors four seniors

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Brahman varsity wrestling team recognized four seniors on the team during their dual against the Treasure Coast Titans on Feb. 6.

Seniors Chris Lanning, Jacob Myers, Lloyd Herron and Danny Hays were all singled out in what will be their last season wrestling for the Brahmans. Lanning and Myers are four-year lettermen with the program.

From left to right OHS Brahman wrestling seniors: Lloyd Herron, Danny Hays, Jacob Myers and Chris Lanning. Special to the Okeechobee News.

Wrestling coach Bruce Jahner says the dual against Treasure Coast was a tough match and could’ve gone either way. Okeechobee ended up losing the dual 35-40.

Brahmans winning their match by pin included Gabrial Bowen, Chris Lanning, Jacob Myers, Lloyd Herron and Jose Monrroy. Travis McKenna won by technical fall with a score of 17- 2 in his match.

A week before the dual against Treasure Coast, Okeechobee traveled to Sebring on Jan. 30 to take part in a tri-match dual with Sebring, Lake Placid and Avon Park. OHS dominated the three schools, winning every dual. Okeechobee defeated Avon Park 60-24, Lake Placid 75-6 and Sebring 66-16.

Okeechobee is 18-8 in duals this season.

The Brahman JV wrestling team also brought home two, first-place finishes in a tournament held in South Fork on Feb. 2.

Brahmans Gabrial Bowen and Jose Monrroy placed first in their respective weight class during the tournament.

Next for the Okeechobee grapplers are wrestling districts, which will take place at Jensen Beach High School on Feb. 22.

Brahmans JV wrestlers Gabrial Bowen (left) and Jose Monrroy (right) placed first in their respected weight class in a tournament held in South Fork on Feb. 2. Special to the Okeechobee News

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.

