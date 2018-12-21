OHS wrestlers crowned champions in tournament

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Brahman varsity wrestling team dominated their opponents in the Kenny Pfeiffer Invitational at Sebastian River High School on Dec. 8.

Okeechobee went undefeated in the tournament, beating Port St. Lucie 52-30, Centennial 54-30, Vero Beach 42-30, Sebastian River 36-33 and Ft. Pierce Westwood 66-18.

Brahman Isaac Herron was awarded the Outstanding Wrestler plaque for his performance in the tournament. Herron was a perfect 5-0 against his opponents.

The Brahman JV squad also got in on the winning action in Sebastian River, taking home first place among the JV teams as well.

In the JV division Gabrial Bowen placed second in the 102 pound weight class Logan Rhoden third in the 113 weight class, Felix Brege second in the 122 pound weight class, Kase Myers second in the 138 weight class, Colby Shockley first in the 152 weightclass, Justin Roberts second in the 152 weight class, Gordon Trimble second in the 182 weightclass, Todd Addington first in the 220 weight class, Jose Monrroy third in the 220 weight class and Jayme Scurry placed first in the heavyweight class.

The tournament win for the Brahmans comes on the heel of a 45-35 Okeechobee victory against Centennial High School back on Dec. 5.

Next, the Brahman wrestling team will host the 21st annual Battle on the Lake on Saturday, Dec. 22. Teams from Treasure Coast and Kissimmee will make the trip to Okeechobee for the tournament. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the OHS gym.