OHS varsity football vs Jupiter to be held Aug. 16 OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School varsity football team will play against Jupiter on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Okeechobee High School football field located at 2800 U.S. 441 North.

