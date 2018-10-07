OHS swim team sweeps Fort Pierce Central and Treasure Coast; honors team seniors

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School girls and boys Brahman swim teams beat the Treasure Coast Titans and the Fort Pierce Central Cobras in a double meet on Sept. 26.

The girls team won 102-68 against the Cobras and won 88-58 vs. the Titans. The boys team won with a score of 88-66 vs. Fort Pierce Central and by a score 98-66 against Treasure Coast.

In the girls 200-yard medley relay, the Lady Brahmans A squad (Jillian Kennedy, Amy Trent, Alex Boon, Gracie Gamiotea) placed second with a time of 2:35.00 while B squad (Jamie Lopez, Aracely Blesy, Edana Scalf, Kara Hawk) placed third with a time of 2:39.48. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, A squad (Jolene Sutton, Ivie Holems, Jamie Lopez, Gracie Gamiotea) put up a time of 2:09.50 to come in first place with, while B squad (Aracely Blesy, Kara Hawk, Vanessa Johnson, Amy Trent) placed third with a time of 2:28.09. The 400-yard freestyle relay saw A squad (Amy Trent, Ivie Holmes, Alex Boon, Jolene Sutton) place first with a time 5:02.50 while B squad (Vanessa Johnson, Edana Scalf, Jillian Kennedy, Sydney Hendrix) finished third with a time of 5:21.38.

Highlights of the girls individual events were in the 200-yard freestyle where Ivie Holmes was able to place first with a time of 2:10.93, and right behind her was fellow Brahman Edana Scalf, finishing second with a time of 3:05.85. In the 500-yard freestyle, the Okeechobee girls combined to take the top three spots when Alex Boon, Sydney Hendrix and Jillian Kennedy placed first, second and third, respectively, with times of 7:05.42, 7:50.52 and 8:37.90.

In the boys 200-yard medley relay, Okeechobee’s A squad (Cody Wojcieszak, Gabriel Bowen, Chris D’Agostina, Travis McKenna) placed third with a time of 2:15.91, while the B squad (Blayne O’Cain, Chance Deen, Rece Smith, Jared Marin) placed fourth with a time 2:21.17. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Brahman B squad (Erick Ayala, Dylan DaSilva, Chance Deen, Jacob Myers) finished second with a time of 1:48.40, while the A squad (Kase Myers, Cody Wojcieszak, Chris D’Agostina, Travis McKenna) placed third with a time of 1:53.33.

Sweeping the Titans and Cobras was quite an accomplishment for Okeechobee, and Brahman swim coach Jack Boon was very pleased with the swimmers, as many of them set new personal bests. What he was most proud of during this meet, however, was watching the sportsmanship shown by OHS swimmers to the other teams.

The swim team also recognized its seniors on the team’s Senior Night, held on Oct. 4 at the Okeechobee Sports Complex. The swim team will say goodbye to 11 seniors following the 2018-19 school year. The seniors on the girls side are team captain Sydney Hendrix, Aracely Blesy, Ivie Holmes and Edana Scalf, while the senior boys consist of team captain Jacob Myers, Chris D’Agostina, Chance Deen, Lloyd Herron, Jared Marin, Blayne O’Cain and Rece Smith.