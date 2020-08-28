OHS releases COVID-19 restrictions for sports fans

OKEECHOBEE– Games under the Friday night lights will look a little different this year.



Okeechobee High School has released its COVID-19 related restrictions for the upcoming fall sports seasons. Capacity will be limited to 25% for spectators during the upcoming football and volleyball games, with seating limited to 800 fans for football and 100-125 fans for volleyball. Every spectator must be in a seat and masks will be mandatory while on campus.



Additionally, concession stands will be offering only prepackaged good such as chips, candy and soda cans. It’s recommended that you try to have the correct change when purchasing concessions to help with social distancing

. Parking for varsity football games will be $5.00.



There will be no access to the field before, during or after football games. After the game ends players will exit the field immediately to change and leave.



Up in the press box seating will be limited to a film crew from both teams, clock operator, announcer and personnel from WOKC broadcasting the game.



The first home game for the Brahman football team is scheduled for Sept. 25 when Okeechobee takes on South Fork. The first game for the OHS volleyball team will be a bit sooner, with the Lady Brahmans hosting Sebastian River on Sept. 10.