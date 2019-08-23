OHS Brahmans ready for new season

The Okeechobee High School Brahmans football team will host the regular season opener at home against John Carroll Catholic at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Pictured above are the 2019 Varsity and Junior Varsity OHS Brahman football team members. Their names, in no particular order are: Jayquavious Thomas, Michael Burgarelli, De’nitrik J. Whittaker, Veyon Washington, Josiah Stanford, Avonte Hagins, Devin Powers, William Riveroo, Matthew Beard, Joshua Suarez, Braelon Pelt, Oscar Longoria, Tydale Lubin, Lindsey Major, Peyton Jarriel, Justin Ray, Todd Addington, Jonathon Stanford, Ramiro Rodriguez, Saturnino Jaimes-Antunez, Kevin Dryden, Isaac Herron, Kamani Smith, Austin Hodges, Aiden Adamo, Derrick Pinder, Gavin Driggers, Cole Verano, Tyrone Thomas, Chase Arnold, Leonides Castellanos, Jayce Dupree, Joshua Hapner, Terrance Hill, Caylus Hopewell, Dylan Jacobs, Devin Louis, Connor Mehrer, Jose Monrroy, Adam Moore, Anthony Ortiz, Xavier Peterson, Kaden Reno, Chad Williams, Chadrick Williams, John Williamson, Jihad Yamin, Troy Young. The coaches are Head Coach Ty Smith, Jeff Whitlock, Joe Smith, Glenn Attaway, Mike Warrin, Demetre Riles, Deforest Shanks, Steven Smith, Rex Erwin, Sr., Kerry Maggert and Anthony. Also pictured are the Varsity and Junior Varsity cheerleaders.
Practice for the 2019 football season has begun for the Okeechobee Brahmans. Coach Ty Smith runs the team through practice plays.
Coach Ty Smith and the Okeechobee Brahman football players discuss the playbook.