OHS boys soccer beats Martin County on senior night

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Brahmans varsity soccer team held their senior night during their home game against the Martin County Tigers on Jan. 16.



Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Adolfo Ponce De Leon with his mother.

The Brahmans defeated the Tigers 3-0 in what is their last home game of the season.

Ruben Martinez scored the first goal for Okeechobee and assisted Connor Rucks for the second goal. Connor also assisted Antonio Vega-Hernandez on the third goal.

Both Ruben and Connor are freshmen in their first year with the program.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Irvin Luviano with his parents.

“Connor cut his guy and made a good pass to Antonio standing on the second post,” said coach Lonnie Sears on the third goal. “It’s an example of stuff that we ask them to do, just look up and pay attention to what is going on around you. For our freshmen, it was huge. It’s very exciting to see those guys doing what they’re doing.”

After the game, the team recognized seven seniors who will be leaving the program after this year. The seniors are Oscar Longoria, Kevin Aguirre-Garcia, Daniel Tagle, Luis Ceron, Irvin Luviano, Antonio Vega-Hernandez and Adolfo Ponce De Leon.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Oscar Longoria with his parents. This was Oscar’s first season with the soccer team.

Antonio and Adolfo are both four-year lettermen with the program and team captains.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Luis Ceron (center), with his mother (left) and fellow senior Antonio Vega-Hernandez (right).

“We had a struggle this year,” explained Sears. “All of our seniors know what’s expected here. We don’t have many bad seasons like this, in fact I don’t think we ever have. For them to go through this all year and help the underclassmen learn, it’s been huge. They could’ve just folded up and went to play club, but they stayed with us.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Kevin Aguirre-Garcia and Brahman assistant coach Omar Ayala.

Sears is hopeful that Antonio and Adolfo will get the opportunity to continue playing soccer in college after high school.

The Brahmans will close out their season on the road next week when they travel to face Royal Palm Beach on Jan. 21 and Osceola on Jan. 24.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.