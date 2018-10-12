OHS Bass Club reels in first place at tournament

OKEECHOBEE — From Oct. 6 through 7 over 100 high school teams competed in the two-day B.A.S S. Nation Regional and National qualifier on Lake Okeechobee. The Okeechobee High School Bass Club brought home two, top-10 finishes in the first weigh-in on Oct. 6. Brahmans Logan McMasters and Tyler Alexander took 8th place, while John Pearce and Justin Heavey were able to place 7th.

On Oct. 7 at the final weigh-in, OHS Bass Club was able to bring in four top-20 finishes. In 19th place, Jay Krall and Michael Betts with 11.82 lbs., 12th place Kyle Zainitzer and Tyler Scott with 13.96 lbs., 5th place Daniel Parker and Alex Figueroa with 18.13 lbs. And coming in first place were Brahmans John Pearce and Justin Hevey with a weight of 25.90 pounds.

“The conditions were rough and the competition was tough, but that didn’t stop our anglers from fishing their hearts out,” said Bass Club sponsor Kimberly Wojcieszak. “Their determination and perseverance paid off on Sunday with a team first, all 17 teams weighed in a bag of fish. That is an accomplishment that we are very proud of.”

Next the OHS Bass Club will compete in their next tournament in the Harris Chain of lakes in November.

“All of the OHS Bass Club would like to thank Garrard’s Tackle shop for providing dinner to all of the competing teams Friday night as well as their constant support of our club,” said Mrs. Wojcieszak. “We would also like to thank Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters and Fast Break Bait and Tackle for their unwavering support of our club. We can never thank our captains enough for all that they do. They are the backbone of our club, and without them we would not exist.”