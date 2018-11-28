OHS Bass club places three teams in top 20 of two-day national qualifier

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Bass Club had a great showing in the two-day regional and national qualifier held on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla. on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Over 70 teams from 14 different high schools competed in the event.

On Nov. 10 not only did OHS place three teams in the top 20, they were able to take first overall as well. Case Durrance and Latt Durrance along with their captain Rafe Durance took first place when they brought in the five-fish limit for the day that weighed in at a total of a whopping 29.6 pounds.

Case Durrance, Latt Durrance, and their captain Rafe Durrance placed first in the Nov. 10 qualifier with final weigh in of 29 lbs. Special to the Okeechobee News.

Trent Nelson, Wyatt Cannon and Captain Jimmy Newell placed fifth with 18.35 pounds while Raith Sales, Trevor Teele and Captain John Sales placed 15th with 13.96 pounds.

Overall every team the OHS Bass Club fielded on Nov. 10 were able to bring a bag of fish to the weigh-in.

Okeechobee was able to carry that momentum into the Nov. 11 qualifier, again placing three teams in the top 20.

Gauge Chandler, Kaitlyn Williams along with their captain Cap Williams leaped into fourth place with a weight of 20.57 lbs. Case Durrance, Latt Durrance and their captain Rafe Durrance had another big day and earned fifth place with 20.37 lbs.

Gauge Chandler and Kaitlyn Williams placed fourth with a weight of 20.57 lbs. in the Nov. 11 qualifier. Special to the Okeechobee News.

That 20.37 lbs. combined with their Nov. 10 weigh-in of 29.6 lbs. meant that the Durrance’s brought in a total 50 lbs. throughout the tournament which is a record at the high school level on the Harris Chain of Lakes.

The 18th spot in the final weigh-in was reeled in by Jay Krall, Michael Betts and their captain Jeff Krall with 13.66 lbs.

Jay Krall and Michael Betts managed to finish in 18th place in the Nov. 11 qualifier with a weight of 13.66 lbs. Special to the Okeechobee News.

The qualifier at the Harris Chain of Lakes marks another successful performance by the OHS Bass club this year. Back on Oct. 6 during the regional and national qualifier held on Lake Okeechobee, the OHS Bass club brought home two, top-10 finishes when Brahmans Logan McMasters and Tyler Alexander took eighth place, while John Pearce and Justin Heavey placed seventh. The following day on Oct. 7 Okeechobee had four top-20 finishes when Jay Krall and Michael Betts finished in 19th place, Kyle Zainitzer and Tyler Scott placed 12th, Daniel Parker and Alex Figueroa placed fifth and coming in first place were John Pearce and Justin Hevey.

Next the OHS Bass Club will be competing in the eighth annual Bobby Lane Cup being held at Camp Mack on Lake Kissimmee on Dec. 1. The anglers could be battling some rainy weather on the lake that day as weather forecasts currently predict about a 40 percent chance of rain, however the current chilly temperatures that Florida is experiencing should be at least a little more tolerable as the high should reach the lower 80s by midday.

