OHS Bass Club member catches a whopper

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Bass Club fielded 16 teams in the eighth annual Bobby Lane Cup fishing tournament held at Camp Mack on Lake Kissimmee on Dec. 1 and all but two were able to weigh a bag.

OHS anglers battled the windy conditions on the lake as well as the cold front that had just came through the area in the days before the tournament which made it more difficult than usual to catch a fish.

Still, Daniel Parker and Alex Figueroa were able to place 18th in the tournament with a net weight of 9.87 pounds, most of that final weight came off a whopper of a fish that Figueroa was able to reel in.

The duo only brought back two fish to the final weigh-in, but one of those fish weighed in at 7.96 pounds, which is the biggest fish caught by an OHS angler this year.

The OHS Bass Club has enjoyed a successful 2018 season thus far, including multiple top ten finishes. In the B.A.S.S. Nation Regional and National qualifier held back on Oct. 7 right here on Lake Okeechobee the Brahmans were able to take home a first place finish when Brahmans John Pearce and Justin Hevey with finished with a net weight of 25.90 pounds.

That same tournament saw Okeechobee bring home four top-20 finishes. Jay Krall and Michael Betts placed 19th with 11.82 lbs., Kyle Zainitzer and Tyler Scott placed 13th with 13.96 lbs. and fifth place went to the ever-consistent Daniel Parker and Alex Figueroa with 18.13 lbs.

OHS Bass Club sponsor Kimberly Wojcieszak wished to thank the local support from Okeechobee that the team has received.

“We would like to once again thank all of our captains, our local tackle shops: Garrard’s Bait and Tackle, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Fast Break Bait and Tackle, as well as the local public and Lake Okeechobee News for all of their encouragement and support,” said Mrs. Wojcieszak. “We simply cannot thank you enough for all that you do for our anglers. We wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”