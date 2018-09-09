OHS Bass Club kicks off new season on Orange Lake

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Bass Club will be hitting the waters of Orange Lake on Sept. 9 to kick off the 2018-19 season of Florida B.A.S.S. Nation, with first weigh in scheduled to be held at the Bass Pro Shop in Gainesville.

OHS Bass Club is entering its third year and will be competing against as many as 200 other teams both on Lake Okeechobee and throughout the state with the ultimate goal of earning a trip to nationals to fish Lake Kentucky against the top teams in the country.

The OHS Bass Club qualified for the national finals in 2017 that took place in Alabama and was honored by the Okeechobee County School Board for their achievement.

Kimberly Wojcieszak helps organize OHS Bass Club and says that the club offers a way for some teens to participate in a sport who normally wouldn’t if the club didn’t exist.

“Some of these kids have never played sports before,” explained Mrs. Wojcieszak. “Or they haven’t had the opportunity to play sports before. And this is their sport. The high school has supported the club 150 percent. They’ve been amazing. We just want the community to know that we’re out there, and that these kids are representing the community of Okeechobee all across the state and they’re doing a great job.”

Mrs. Wojcieszak’s husband, Stephen Wojcieszak, captained the boat for the two teens who were awarded anglers of the year at the bass club banquet in 2018, Keith Morgan and Cody Wojcieszak. Seniors Jorden Reyna, Keith Morgan and Justin Drawdy also received scholarship checks from Florida B.A.S S. Nation at the OHS Bass Club awards banquet.

Mrs. Wojcieszak also stated that the club wouldn’t be possible without the support of Garrard’s Tackle Shop, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Fast Break, Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephens and the OHS Administration and Athletic Department.

“They’ve all gone out of their way to support and help our teams with anything we need,” said Mrs. Wojcieszak. “They, along with our captains, play a vital role in the success of our club.”

If you’d like to reach out to help support the OHS Bass Club or are in high school and interested in joining or forming your own team you’re encouraged to reach out to Kimberly at kwojcieszak@aol.com for more information.