OHS anglers finish tournament less than an ounce apart

HARRIS CHAIN OF LAKES — It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the final weigh-ins were exceptionally close at Florida’s BASS Nation High School Central Regional Qualifier held on the Harris Chain of Lakes Feb. 16.

Out of the 76 teams competing in the qualifier the Okeechobee High School Bass Club finished with two teams in the top 20. And those two teams were separated by only 0.04 ounce.

Case Durrance, Latt Durrance and their captain Rafe Durrance landed 13th place with a final bag of 11.44 pounds, while Cody Wojcieszak, David Daniel and their captain Steve Wojcieszak reeled in 14th place with a weight of 11.40 pounds.

The two other Okeechobee teams competing in the qualifier were also able to catch enough to add points to their central region score.

Kyle Zainitzer, Tyler Scott and their captain Karl Zainitzer Jr. landed a little over 4 pounds, while Gauge Chandler, Kaitlyn Williams and their captain Capp Williams finished with just over 3 pounds.

With this tournament finished the Durrance team were able to grab 208 points, the Wojcieszak team 207, the Zain itzer team 181 and the Williams team 174.

The Central Regional Qualifier held on the Harris Chain of Lakes Feb. 16 marked the beginning of the second half of the season for the OHS Bass Club. The team will next be out on the water at the High School Qualifier being held on Lake Istokpoga in Lake Placid on March 3.

“OHS Bass Club could never thank our local sponsors, tackle shops, parents, Okeechobee High School and supporters enough,” said OHS Bass Club sponsor Kimberly Wojcieszak. “We appreciate you so much.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.