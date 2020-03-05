Muck City baseball players represent at college level

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Eric Leon (left) and his brother Jonathan.

BELLE GLADE — When people think of the Muck, they immediately associate us with football, but three brothers from the Glades are making us proud on the baseball fields!

Varsity Baseball Coach Rene Leon Jr., who graduated from Glades Central High School (GCHS) in 2012, returned to his alma mater as coach in 2017. During his time as coach, Glades Central’s win record has increased substantially from the past years (2017 — 5 wins, 12 losses; 2018 — 7 wins, 16 losses; and 2019 — 7 wins, 14 losses), he’s coached eight First Team All District Players and had six players receive college offers. He also received a very unique letter from the FHSAA in 2017 regarding the outstanding sportsmanship of his players and the improvement of the team under his coaching. Rene also won coach of the year in 2017.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Coach Rene Leon with several of his players, including his brother Eric (pictured at ar right).

His brother, Jonathan Leon, played at GCHS during his ninth grade year but graduated from Glades Day. He was a volunteer assistant coach for GCHS during 2018-2019, in collaboration with his brother Rene, and coaching his brother Eric. Jonathan led Palm Beach County with a batting average of .590 in 2014 and was on the Dick Howser All-Star Team.

Eric Leon played baseball for GCHS for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, made all county team for baseball both years, and led the district in runs and stolen bases both years. His career batting average was .315, and he was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) for GCHS for 2019.

Both Jonathan and Eric were accepted to and are now playing for Vermillion College in Minnesota, where they have been nicknamed “The Vermilion Ironmen.” They are both starters as freshman. It’s rare to see two brothers play on the same team at the collegiate level, but these brothers are making history and making the Muck proud!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Eric Leon playing for Vermilion College.

Vermilion Community College Baseball posted the following comment on Facebook: “Meet your Vermilion Ironmen: At times, these two brothers will form the Ironmen’s middle infield combination. Eric Leon came in the fall from Belle Glade, Glades Central High School, and will serve as a true utility man — able to start at catcher, either middle infield spots or the outfield. Joining his younger brother at semester break and joining the VCC baseball program was Jonathan Leon. Better known as Jay, he is starting shortstop and a potent hitter — batting over .500 senior year and qualifying for the Dick Howser All Star Game while gaining all area honors. Welcome Eric and Jay!”