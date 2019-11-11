Major League Fishing event planned on Lake O

OKEECHOBEE — A Bass Pro Tour Major League Fishing event is planned at the C. Scott Driver facility Feb. 21-26, 2020.

Approval of the host fee, which will be paid from the Tourism Development Council budget, was on the agenda for the Nov. 7 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

According to the county staff report, Major League Fishing (MLF) is creating something that will leave a positive legacy in the sport of bass fishing. Eighty anglers will compete in this venture, which could change the landscape of competitive bass fishing in America.

Okeechobee has been selected as a host for this event. The community will be the highlighted destination in 22 hours of national television programming on Discovery Channel and Sportsman Channel. The community will also be the highlighted destination in over 42 hours of MLF Now! live streaming in 2020.

For six days of competition, the community will be featured as the host destination with live programming.

The Tourism Development Council submitted a recommendation for approval of the host fee of $40,000, with specific requirements which include use of the gated facility at C. Scott Driver recreation area, one or two motor homes for public relations and media and internet accessibility.

