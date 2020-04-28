Loss of spring game could hurt Terrier football

MOORE HAVEN– With the Florida High School Athletic Association officially canceling all spring sports, high school football teams in the area will be missing out on a crucial part of preparation for their programs – spring football.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Moore Haven coach Brent Burnside addresses his team.



Besides the obvious financial hit that programs will suffer from hosting no spring football game, players will also miss out on some key practicing and conditioning that most teams perform this time of year.



Moore Haven Terriers coach Brent Burnside says he plans to utilize the internet to keep players accountable and mitigate the loss of the spring game.



“I have found some things that other programs are doing online for at home workouts,” explained Burnside. “I have taken a lot from the University of Central Florida football program and tried to get that out to the kids. We are in danger of losing our strength and conditioning over the summer and we are wading into uncharted territory.”



Last season Moore Haven played one of the toughest schedules the program has faced. Still, the Terriers were able to go 7-6 last year and advanced to the regional final.



Moore Haven dominated Westminster Academy Lions in the regional semifinal in 2019, with junior running back Nate Crawford leading the Terriers on the ground with 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Defensively, senior Zion Moore helped shut down the Westminster offense with two sacks and three hurries while senior Isaac Harper had a key interception in the second half that killed a Lions drive.



“Many fear that if we start up on time that the injury rate will be high with contact sports because the kids just wont be prepared,” continued Burnside. “I am originally from Missouri where we did not have spring football and I have a plan if we don’t get much of the summer and start on time. It’s hard to plan for anything because there is so much uncertainty as far as a green light.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Moore Haven players celebrate after a comeback win over Okeechobee on Sept. 20.



Burnside says he and offensive coordinator Brad Garrett are planning on utilizing the website HUDL to review game film with players, refresh some concepts and install anything new they may have wanted to add over the spring.