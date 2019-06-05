Local youth honored at Elks State Convention

ORLANDO — Winners of the Florida Elks Soccer Shoot were honored at the Florida Elks State Convention in Orlando in May. The boys High Point kicker was William Velasquez Gonzalez. He was sponsored by the Lake Okeechobee Elks Lodge 2871. William began this journey by participating in the Lake Okeechobee Elks Soccer Shoot in September 2018. The next step for him was the District Soccer Shoot, he returned to Clewiston for the Regional. William traveled twice to the Florida Elk Youth Camp where he won the state competition and returned to compete in the Tri-State Finals competing against youth from Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. William kicked in the U-12 age group and his score was 67 out of a possible 75.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Florida State Elks Association

Pictured left to right: Ron Locke, Florida State Elks soccer chairman; William Vasquez Gonzalez; Michelle Harper, exalted ruler of Lake Okeechobee Elks; Kayla Lansing, and Bill Hall, N. Regional Soccer Shoot chairman.

The girl’s High Point kicker was Kayla Lancing who was sponsored by Ormond Beach Lodge #2193. Kayla kicked in the U-12 age group and her score was 63 out of 75. Thank you for all those who participated… and made a difference in the lives of these children!

In May, William’s family was invited to the Marriott World Center Hotel. They were treated to two nights stay, attended the VIP dinner, enjoyed the amenities of the hotel, provided with money for meals, and he was brought on stage and introduced to the attendees of the Florida State Elks Annual Convention.

The local Elks lodges host the soccer shoot annually in September. It i