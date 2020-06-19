Local high school angler team competes in national tournament

LAKE SEMINOLE — On the final day of the Florida B.A.S.S. Nation Junior and High School State Tournament, Harley Collins and Isaac Polanco, a team from Hendry County, finished 46th out of 96 teams from around the state. The tournament took place June 13 and 14 at Lake Seminole, near the Georgia-Florida border. Students from both Clewiston and LaBelle High School participate and compete in the angler program.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Isaac Polanco (left) and Harley Collins at the national tournament’s final weigh-in with the Big Fish of the tournament.

“I am super proud of them! Harley caught the big fish of the tournament today at 6.57 lbs. one hour prior to weigh-in. She was their only fish today! Looking forward to seeing these guys grow and succeed in the sport!!!” Jeannie Collins posted on Facebook. “Thanks to Todd Hargrave, for being their captain for this tournament. You have been so awesome to my boys. Can’t wait for the next one that you captain for them. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!” Ms. Collins added, “We also want to thank all their sponsors for helping them get there!”

Sandy Aguilar, a parent who attended the tournament, said, “The goal of the Florida B.A.S.S. Nation is to offer a tournament series for every angler, which begins with the Juniors (minimum 7 years old) and allows them to participate up into their adult life.” She went on to explain, “The Florida B.A.S.S. Nation offers this High School and Junior Tournament series so kids can compete at the national level in B.A.S.S. events.” She recommended, if you have a child who is interested in competitive fishing, to check out the Florida B.A.S.S. Nation’s Junior and High School Series.