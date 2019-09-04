Lake O region’s volleyball teams facing off

Volleyball season has kicked off around the lake, and throughout these first few weeks several lake area teams have already faced off.

The Clewiston Lady Tigers varsity volleyball squad have played Glades Central and Glades Day early in the season.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Glades Day School

Glades Day senior varsity volleyball players from left to right are: Allison Deaton, Kendall Kennedy, Olivia Esquivel and Morgan McNeill.

The Lady Tigers shut out Glades Central 3-0 on Aug. 20. The two teams battled back and forth in the first set with the Lady Tigers eventually taking the win 25-20. The next two sets were a little more lopsided in Clewiston’s favor as they locked down the victory with a 25-11 win in the second set and a 25-16 win in the third set.

The two teams will meet again on Sept. 19.

“We are a very young team,” said Clewiston head coach Jamie Redish. “I have some first-year players and when you are facing appointments that play year-round, that makes it tough. These girls continue to work hard at practice. Our biggest weakness right now is our offense. Sophomore Zanaya Tulloch is making great strides in practice to become a strong outside hitter.”

Although Clewiston was able to shut out Glades Central, the Lady Tigers had the tables turned on them when they hosted the Glades Day Lady Gators on Aug. 22.

Glades Day shut out Clewiston 3-0, winning the first set 25-15, second set 25-3 and third set 25-12.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Clewiston Volleyball

The Clewiston Lady Tigers volleyball team poses mid court after their tough game against Glades Day.

Glades Day senior Kendall Kennedy led the team in kills against the Lady Tigers with nine, followed by freshman Peyton Pelham with eight and junior Ruth Lively with six. Freshman Addison Ascheman and senior Olivia Esquivel tied for the most aces for the Lady Gators with two each.

Clewiston’s lack of production on offense came back to haunt them against Glades Day, but coach Redish hopes the Lady Tiger defense will be able to carry the team until the offense can get rolling.

“We’ve worked really hard this week on our defense, because quite frankly, that’s what’s going to keep us in these next few matches,” said Redish. “Our setter, Ansley Redish had some key defensive plays against Glades Day. We also have to minimize our service errors.”

Clewiston will have another chance to face Glades Day late in the season. The two are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 10.

Tentatively, Glades Day is next scheduled to travel to Lantana to face Santaluces on Sept. 4. But that game could be rescheduled or canceled based on the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Clewiston and Glades Central will be in the same boat, with the next game for the Lady Tigers tentatively scheduled to be an away match against LaBelle on Sept. 6 and the Lady Raiders scheduled to host Palm Beach Lakes on Sept. 5.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.