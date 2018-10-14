Lady Brahmans volleyball ‘purr-fect’ in win over Tigers; ready for playoffs

OKEECHOBEE — The Lady Brahmans volleyball team cruised to an easy win over their south lake rivals the Clewiston Lady Tigers on Oct. 11.

Okeechobee won in three back-to-back sets, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-8. The Lady Brahmans have now swept Clewiston in both games this year.

The Lady Brahmans also honored their seniors before the game, or to be more accurate, their senior. As you no doubt know if you’ve followed the volleyball team throughout this year, the Lady Brahmans are fielding a very young team. They’re a very talented squad, but young nonetheless. This is evident in the fact that the team had only one senior to honor on its annual senior night, Delaney Jones.

Jones had 55 kills in 49 sets played this year, and a total of 10 blocks, 17 digs and 4 aces.

Shortly before the game began, Jones was given a gift bag, hugged and congratulated by all of her teammates along with her coaches and Okeechobee High School principal Dylan Tedders.

The victory over Clewiston brings the Lady Brahmans to 11-8 this year, a nice turnaround from last year when they finished the season 8-13.

With Okeechobee’s success this year it’s no surprise they either lead or are near the lead in many stats in the district this year. OHS junior Ashley Snyder leads the 7A district 13 in digs this year with 224. Her nearest competitor, South Fork’s Sarah Andros, has 184. Snyder was named Lake Okeechobee News’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance in a stretch of games the Lady Brahmans played during the last week in September.

Junior Mallorie Thomas has the second most serving aces in the district with 40, and freshman Joy Whipple isn’t far behind with 39.

Whipple is also fifth in the district in kills with 130, while fellow freshman Anja Koivunea is sixth with 102.

Next, Okeechobee moves to the district quarterfinals where they’ll face a 2-16 Eau Gallie on Oct. 16. The playoff game will take place in Okeechobee at the OHS gymnasium with the first serve at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Brahmans were able to make it to the district semi-final last year before being knocked out by perennial powerhouse South Fork.