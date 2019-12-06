Lady Brahmans lose to Jupiter, then defeat Martin

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity basketball team improved to a 3-2 record on Dec. 3 with a 45-39 win over the Martin County Lady Tigers.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Julia Smith drives to the basket against two Jupiter defenders on Dec. 2.

The Lady Brahmans got the victory over the Lady Tigers thanks in part to a huge 17-point second quarter on offense while holding Martin County to just four points.

Sophomore Adryauna Baker led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by sophomore Jasmine Shanks with 10.

The win proved to be a great rebound game for the Lady Brahmans after they fell to the Jupiter Lady Warriors in their previous game on Dec. 2 by a score of 46-35.

Okeechobee was able to keep things close with Jupiter throughout the first two quarters, and headed into halftime down 22-15.

But the Lady Warriors were able to force multiple turnovers in the third quarter and were able to go on a 11-point run to go up 33-17 on the Lady Brahmans.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Pictured at right is the Okeechobee Lady Brahmans coach Jovanny Torres giving some instruction to freshman Leta Adamo in the first quarter of Okeechobee’s game against Jupiter on Dec. 2. Adamo helped rally Okeechobee in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Brahmans ultimately ran out of time.

Facing a 16-point deficit, the Lady Brahmans were able to outscore Jupiter 18 to 13 in the fourth quarter. But Okeechobee ultimately couldn’t climb back out of that hole they let themselves fall into in the third quarter.

Even in the loss, there were still some bright spots for the Lady Brahmans.

Freshman Leta Adamo was the catalyst on offense for Okeechobee’s attempted fourth-quarter rally. Adamo led the team in scoring against Jupiter with nine followed by fellow freshman Cynphonnie Cooper who had seven. Baker also continued to step into a leadership role on the court for the Lady Brahmans, directing her fellow players and helping set the Okeechobee offense.

Up next the Lady Brahmans will be hosting the winless Westwood Lady Panthers at home on Dec. 9. It will be Okeechobee’s first district match in their 2019 season.

Although they are 0-4 so far this season, that doesn’t mean the Lady Panthers will be an easy out for the Lady Brahmans. Westwood played and lost to that same Jupiter squad that just defeated Okeechobee. However, the Lady Panthers only lost to the Lady Warriors by a score of 54-50, much closer than the Lady Brahmans’ game. against Jupiter.

Okeechobee and Westwood will tip off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Okeechobee High School.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.