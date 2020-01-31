Lady Brahmans advance to district championship

The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahmans varsity soccer team will be playing in the district championship on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. against the Suncoast Lady Chargers. The game will be played in Okeechobee at OHS.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion



The Lady Brahmans advanced to the district championship thanks to a 6-3 victory over the Port St. Lucie Lady Jaguars on Jan. 30 in the district semifinal.



The district semifinal between the Lady Brahmans and Lady Jaguars first started on Jan. 29, but had to be called off halfway through the game due to inclement weather. Before the game was called both teams had scored one goal and looked to be evenly matched.



But when the two teams took the field a day later on Jan. 30 at 4 p.m., Okeechobee was able to run circles around Port St. Lucie. Previously the Lady Jaguars were doing a good job at controlling the middle of the field. However the Lady Brahmans’ offense was able to completely take over the game in the first few minutes of the second half.



Midway through the second half Okeechobee was up 5-1. Lady Brahmans coach Eric Swant could see the game was well in hand and made the decision to pull some players to rest them before the district championship on Jan. 31.



“We could’ve scored quite a few more but we have a game tomorrow night so we pulled most of those girls out,” explained Swant. “Suncoast is an absolutely phenomenal team. We have our work cut out for us. We’re going to go with a defensive formation, try to hold them and hopefully we get a couple lucky breaks and score a couple points.”