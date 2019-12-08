Lady Brahman soccer gets last-second win

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahmans pulled off a last-minute win against Sebastian River on Dec. 4.

The game was tied at 3-3 with a little over a minute remaining in the second half when Okeechobee senior Callista Martinez scored the winning goal from 35 yards out.

Sophomore Isabella Saucedo was able to pull off a hat trick against Sebastian River, scoring three goals throughout the first and second halfs.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Noelia Ruiz-Hernandez points out a defender to her teammates.

The win improves the Lady Brahman’s record to 4-1-1 on the year.

On Nov. 21, the Lady Brahmans traveled to Lake Placid and shut out the Lady Dragons 2-0. Following their win over Lake Placid, Okeechobee traveled to Port St Lucie to face the Lady Jaguars on Dec. 2.

The Lady Brahmans and Lady Jaguars battled for 80 minutes, each scoring two goals before the final whistle blew and ended the game in a tie.

The tie is Okeechobee’s first in nearly two years.

Sitting at 4-1-1, the Lady Brahmans have positioned themselves to go on a run before the Christmas break. Before that break, however, the Lady Brahmans will face some of their toughest opponents of the season.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Callista Martinez scored the game-winning goal against Sebastian River on Dec. 4.

On Dec. 18 Okeechobee will travel to face Lincoln Park Academy. Lincoln Park currently has a 5-1-1 record this year. The last time the Lady Brahmans faced them, Lincoln Park walloped Okeechobee 6-1 back in 2017.

Immediately after Lincoln Park, the Lady Brahmans will host the South Fork Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 20. The Lady Bulldogs currently have a 5-2-1 record and only two years ago made an appearance in the regional semifinal.

The last time South Fork faced Okeechobee, the Lady Bulldogs dominated the Lady Brahmans 8-0 in the 2018 season opener.

Before South Fork and Lincoln Park, though, Okeechobee will travel tp Wauchula to battle the Hardee Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Brahmans and Lady Wildcats hit the field at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.