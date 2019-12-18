Lady Brahman basketball team rebounds with win streak

OKEECHOBEE– The Okeechobee High School Lady Brahman varsity basketball team is the midst of a seven game win streak. And they’ve secured a 9-2 record through the first half of the season, their best start since 2016.
Following their loss to Jupiter back on Dec. 2, the Lady Brahmans have gone undefeated, grabbing two crucial district victories in the process.
The dominating December for Okeechobee started back during their 45-39 victory over Martin County on Dec. 3. After that win the Lady Brahmans defeated DeSoto County 54-39 on Dec. 5.
That set the Lady Brahmans up for two back-to-back district matchups against Westwood on Dec. 9 and Port St. Lucie on Dec. 10.
Okeechobee took down both teams, and it wasn’t even close.
The Lady Brahmans beat Westwood 64-33 and Port St. Lucie 58-25.
Next Okeechobee defeated Sebring 65-51 on Dec. 12, then proceeded to dismantle John Carroll Catholic by a score of 58-20 on Dec. 14.
The Lady Brahman’s latest victory is their most lopsided yet, a commanding 59-15 win over the Moore Haven Lady Terriers on Dec. 16.
Okeechobee held the Lady Terriers scoreless in the first quarter, while putting up 20 points of their own. By halftime the Lady Brahmans were up 28-7.
Perhaps the two things that hurt Moore Haven the most throughout the game were sloppy passing and undisciplined defense. And the Okeechobee squad was relentless in taking advantage of the Lady Terriers’ mistakes. Time and time again the Lady Brahmans would undercut a Moore Haven pass and take the ball the other way. Or Okeechobee would benefit from an open lane to the basket due to a miscommunication on the Lady Terries defense.
With the talent that the Lady Brahmans have, you can’t make too many mistakes if you want to come away with a win. And Moore Haven made about every mistake in the book.
Okeechobee senior Alkeecia Clayton is currently leading the Lady Brahmans in scoring for the season with 149 points, followed by sophomore Adryauna Baker with 83 and sophomore Jasmine Shanks with 61.
Freshman Leta Adamo has also played well in her first varsity season, with 53 points scored this season for the Lady Brahmans.
Baker has also been a standout on defense as well, with a team leading 48 defensive rebounds so far this season. She also leads the team in steals with 44 and blocks with 10.
Up next the Lady Brahmans will attempt to cap off their winning December with another victory, this time over the 2-7 South Fork Lady Bulldogs.
Okeechobee will be on the road to face South Fork at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.