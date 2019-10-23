Kids placed in Elks Soccer Shoot

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Contestants, parents, and workers were able to complete the Elks Southeast District Soccer Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 19, despite inclement weather. All medal winners advance to the Elks South Region Soccer Shoot in Clewiston on Saturday, Dec. 7. Only the first place winners at the South Region will compete in the Elks State Soccer Shoot in Umatilla on Jan. 4, 2020. Brayden Casique, U-10, and Dalton Mcilwain, U-12, both scored 52 points on goal for the highest total score of the contest. Pictured in no certain order: Alex Trevino – U-8 Boys first place; Alexa Trevino – U-8 Girls fourth place; Brayden Casique -U-10 Boys first place; Micheal Bussott – U-8 second place; and William Bussott – U-12 Boys third place; McKenzie Lansford – U-8 first place; Tryston Sandoval – U-8 third place; Blair Stone – U-8 third place; Michelle Rodriguez – U-10 third place; Anita Arreguin – U-10 second place; and Caylie Herring – U-8 second place; Rusvel Aceituno – U-12 second place; Robert Allred – U-14 first place; Jazmine Aceituno – U-10 girls first place; Brittney Casique – U-12 third place; Jessie Hutchinson – U-14 second place; Tylee Pruitt – U-12 girls second place; Dalton McIlwain – U-12 boys first place; Jillian Barton – U-16 girls first place; Katherun Rodriguez – U-12 girls first place; and Isaach Alfaro – U-16 boys first place. Not pictured are Cari Anthony – U-14 girls first place and Terrance Ford – U-10 boys second place.