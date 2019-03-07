Hunter safety courses offered Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a free hunter safety course in Hendry County on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces

The specific locations for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in West Palm Beach at 561-625-5122.