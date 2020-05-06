Hendry County Motorsports Park reopens

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

There was a lot of speed on the track during Hendry County Motorsports Park races this past Saturday.

HENDRY COUNTY —_ The Hendry County Motorsports Park reopened for a big racing event Saturday, May 2. The track was groomed and motors were revved up and ready to go. There were 20 Gladiators, 18 Streetstocks , 18 V8 Warriors, and 10 Florida Late Models.

The stands were set up for proper social distancing, and the night went off without a hitch.

“Got the opportunity to drive Rhett Wilson’s car last night down at Hendry, never made a lap in this car or on this track. Won my heat and feature. Had a lot of fun, the car was a rocket and track was great. Felt good to be back in the winners circle,” said driver Nick Eugene Brown.

“Finally a night in this ole girl that kept me smiling all night. Heading in the right direction for sure. Had fun. Won the heat and finished second in the feature,” said racer Tommy Hill, “Thanks to Ken Kinney for opening up to let us all come have some fun.”

“Made the journey to Hendry County last night, had a terrible car for the heat, started feature way back in the pack, car felt really good, was able to pass cars. Very tricky surface to learn, but a good racing surface nonetheless. John Wilson did a good job in track prep. Ken Kinney did a very good job along with the local health department to make sure everyone was checked at the gate and did what they were suppose to do to stay separated and do what was recommended. Overall fun night of racing and nice to be back racing. Get out and support your local tracks when they open up! Thanks to Mike Horne at Go Fast Photos for the great pictures last night. Thanks to my dad for taking the ride with me and everyone who helps on the car,” Kaylen Manard posted on Facebook.

“A shout out the the unsung heroes from this past Saturday night. The fans did exactly what was asked of them as well as the racers and crews in the pits. Ken Kinney took a huge chance doing this, and for that we thank him and the entire staff,” said race photographer Mike Horne.

“I want to thank a lot of people and will throughout the next few days, but David Patterson I want to biblically state that you did a phenomenal job keeping us in compliance last night at Hendry County Motorsports Park, and you did it with professionalism and compassion,” park owner Ken Kinney stated. “Thank you, racers, for supporting Hendry County Motorsports Park!”

For information on upcoming races, race results and overall points earned, visit the Hendry County Motorsports Park website at hendryracing.com or visit their page on Facebook.