Glades Central’s Leon to play college baseball

BELLE GLADE — Glades Central High School baseball player Eric Leon has signed a letter of intent to continue playing the sport and attend Vermilion College located in Ely, Minn.



The Glades Central Raiders baseball team is coming off a record breaking year, so it comes as no surprise that one of their players is going on to play baseball at the next level.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Rene Leon

Eric Leon signs his letter of intent to attend Vermilion College and continue playing baseball.



The Raiders were able to pull off the school’s first ever sweep of Glades Day in baseball this year, a feat that probably had a little extra meaning for Eric, who had actually transferred to Glades Central from Glades Day when his older brother Rene Leon took up coaching duties for the Raiders varsity team.



Eric played at catcher for the Raiders and had a career batting average of .317 and on base percentage of .387.



“I’ve had the privilege to coach Eric for the last two years and it’s been a wonderful journey,” said Raiders coach Rene Leon. “I’ve watched him grow in every aspect of the game and life. Eric is a special kid. He’s always the first one in practice and the last one to leave. He’s a great motivator to his teammates. He never gives up and plays every game like it’s his last game ever. He’s a leader on and off the field. His work ethic and leadership is what separates him for other players.”



Eric joins a Vermilion team that finished with a 8-24 record last year, but built momentum as the season progressed. Five of those eight wins came in the final six games Vermilion played.



“Vermilion College is getting an outstanding baseball player,” said Rene of Eric. “He will come in and help out tremendously in whatever position his coach has him playing. He’s ready for the next level. He’s ready to work and compete right away. I think he will transition well to college. He knows that he has to keep the same work ethic and hunger that he had down here in Belle Glade. Eric’s knowledge and passion for the game will help him build chemistry with the team before stepping on the baseball diamond in college.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.