Fundraising Fishing Tournament benefits high school teams

OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 15, Billy Ellerbee hosted a fundraising tournament for the three high school teams that qualified for nationals. The tournament was a complete success. According to Ellerbee, the teams raised nearly $18,000, which will go a long way. Ellerbee would like to thank Pogey’s Restaurant, Fast Break Bait & Tackle, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Tackle Shop and Joe’s MVP Barber Shop for their donations.

Ellerbee made a special provision allowing three people in a boat for this tournament so kids could come out and fish with their parents and, according to him, it was a success.

Tournament results

• First place winner was Doug and Josh with 23.26 pounds;

• Second place winner was Norris and Phillip with 22.10 pounds;

• Third place winner was Joey Roberts with 20 pounds;

• Big fish was won by Justin Whidden with 8.56 pounds.