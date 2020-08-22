Fundraising Fishing Tournament benefits high school teams

Aug 22nd, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 15, Billy Ellerbee hosted a fundraising tournament for the three high school teams that qualified for nationals. The tournament was a complete success. According to Ellerbee, the teams raised nearly $18,000, which will go a long way. Ellerbee would like to thank Pogey’s Restaurant, Fast Break Bait & Tackle, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Tackle Shop and Joe’s MVP Barber Shop for their donations.

Ellerbee made a special provision allowing three people in a boat for this tournament so kids could come out and fish with their parents and, according to him, it was a success.

Tournament results
• First place winner was Doug and Josh with 23.26 pounds;
• Second place winner was Norris and Phillip with 22.10 pounds;
• Third place winner was Joey Roberts with 20 pounds;
• Big fish was won by Justin Whidden with 8.56 pounds.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie