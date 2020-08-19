Four local athletes make ESPN Top 63 list

WEST PALM BEACH — ESPN West Palm announced their top 63 high school football players on Aug. 14, and four local student-athletes made the list.
Coming in at No. 60 was Okeechobee High School’s Rowan Hanley; at No. 39, Glades Central’s Desmond Washington; at No. 31, Glades Central’s Jacob Camacho; and at No. 15, Pahokee’s Geoffrey McKelton.
“Nine years ago we came up with this idea to honor incoming seniors as they go into their final year of high school football,” said ESPN’s Ken Lavicka. “They’ve already put in the work, already drawn the eyeballs and already put themselves on a football pedestal. Not only what they do on the field, but what they do off the gridiron.”
A bevy of NFL and college football stars have made the list during their time in high school, including last year’s NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.
The announcement of the Top 63 was given virtually, due to COVID-19. Throughout the announcement ,former standouts from the area discussed what they thought made South Florida such a hot spot for professional football players.
“The atmosphere, especially where we are from in the muck,” Glades Central alumni and San Francisco 49er Travis Benjamin said, about what makes this area special.
“The atmosphere, the crowds and the smoke from the barbecue. Just growing up playing with your friends knowing that we are coming together each and every Friday to compete and win. You’re not playing for money. You’re not playing for anything beyond winning with your brothers.”
Former top 63 winners have advice to seniors ahead of their final season at high school.
“If you have offers of note, keep working hard,” said Buffalo Bill Devin Singletary. “Keep grinding. Keep finding ways to get better. You never want to get comfortable. It will work out. Only good things can happen from working hard.
“Doubters come with the game we play,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the best or the not the best. There is always going to be a doubter somewhere. Either block out the noise or use it as fuel.”
Pahokee and Glades Central players are constants on the top 63 list, which is not surprising, considering both schools are always in contention for a state title. Recently, Okeechobee has had two players make the list — in 2019, Veyon Washington; in 2017, JaJuan Cherry.
There have been 504 players picked by ESPN West Palm in the history of the Top 63. Of those 504, 438 have gone on the collegiate level, 238 appeared on bowl game rosters, 12 currently are in the NFL and 10 were NFL draft picks.