Football Around the Lake

Last week was a rough one for football teams around the lake. Only two of the six teams took away a win in their season opener. But with another week of practice and another chance to play under the Friday night lights, teams can try again to earn their first win of the 2019 season.
Glades Day Gators
The Glades Day Gators were shut out by the visiting Benjamin Buccaneers on Aug. 23, 44-0. The Buccaneers were able to do all their damage in the first half, with three touchdowns through the air and two on the ground against the Gator defense.
Next Glades Day will host the 1-0 Village Academy Tigers who are coming in off a 19-0 win over Marathon. The Gators will face Village Academy on Aug 30 at 7 p.m..
Pahokee Blue Devils
The Pahokee Blue Devils were on the receiving end of a humbling 44-7 loss to the University Sharks on Aug. 23. The Blue Devils got on the board in the second quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass, but by that time the Sharks were already up 23-0. First-year Blue Devils head coach D.J. Boldin said the loss was something the team did to itself, that from top to bottom the Blue Devils needed to be better and that they were going to fix things. Pahokee’s tough schedule doesn’t get easier as they host the defending 4A state champion Raines Vikings at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Moore Haven Terriers
The Moore Haven Terriers opened their season with one of the biggest losses the program has had in the past two years. The Terriers fell to the Atlantic Sharks 41-6 on Aug. 23. Moore Haven has another tough game this week as they travel to Orlando to face the Shiloh Christian Saints, who are making the trip to Florida all the way from Springdale, Ark. The Terriers and Saints will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Glades Central Raiders
The Glades Central Raiders were one of the few lake area teams to win their season opener last week. The Raiders dominated Boca Raton 44-13, and had 331 yards on the ground and 105 yards through the air.
This week Glades Central will host the Wellington Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Okeechobee Brahmans
Okeechobee’s losing streak continued into 2019, with the Brahmans falling to John Carroll Catholic 35-6 on Aug. 23. Okeechobee didn’t get on the board until late in the fourth quarter when Brahman Issac Heron scooped up a John Carroll fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
This week the Brahmans travel to face their old rival the Martin County Tigers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Clewiston Tigers
The Clewiston Tigers started their season off with a big win over Avon Park on Aug. 23, with a final score of 43-0. (For the featured game story, see Page 16.)
This week the Tigers host the Monsignor Pace Spartans at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
