Football around the lake this week

It’s hard to believe it, but there are going to be football games played around Lake Okeechobee this week. Sure it’ll look a little different with face masks on the sidelines and limited capacity in the stands, but at the end of the day it’s still football. One team has already had to adjust their season due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. Chances are they won’t be the last. But fingers-crossed the exposure and disruptions are rare this year and the 2020 season kicks off as safely as possible.
• Okeechobee and Moore Haven:
Last year the Moore Haven Terriers came back from down two touchdowns to the Okeechobee Brahmans to pull off a 26-14 win. Now to open the 2020 season the Brahmans head south of the lake to return the favor to a Moore Haven squad that lost many of the key players in the game to graduation. Both coaches have acknowledged that a rivalry seems to be sparking between the two schools. Players both schools know each other well and there’s plenty of friendly trash talk leading up to their games. The Brahmans and Terriers kick off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Moore Haven.
• Clewiston Tigers:
The Clewiston Tigers open their season at home this week against the LaBelle Cowboys in the Hendry County Bowl. Last year the Tigers rolled over the Cowboys en route to a 36-3 victory. Both teams are returning many of their players this season from last year. LaBelle started their season last week with a 21-12 win over Evangelical Christian. Cowboys junior quarterback Lawson Davidson led the team with 200 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Tigers have an experienced defense core returning from last year, and they’ll need to rely on them to come away with a win in the 2020 Hendry County Bowl. The Tigers and Cowboys play at 7:30 p.m. in Clewiston.
• Glades Day Gators
The Glades Day Gators were the first team around the lake to see a scheduling reshuffle due to COVID-19. After a potential exposure put many of the students on the football team in a two week quarantine the Gators had to reschedule their season opener this week against Boca Raton Christian. That Sept. 11 game has now been moved to Oct. 9. And now the Gators will host their season opener on Sept. 18 against King’s Academy in Belle Glade.