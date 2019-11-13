Football Around the Lake this Week

Playoff football is alive and well around the lake this week as three teams attempt to battle their way to an appearance in the state championship.
• Pahokee Blue Devils: The Pahokee Blue Devils had the week off to come down from their emotional win over the Glades Day Raiders in the Muck Bowl on Nov. 2. Awaiting in the regional semifinal is a team the Blue Devils are all too familiar with, the Hawthorne Hornets. The Hornets and Blue Devils last faced each other in the 2018 regional final, where Hawthorne cruised to a 25-6 victory on the back of a dominant defensive performance. Pahokee will host the Hornets at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the regional semifinal.
• Clewiston Tigers: The Clewiston Tigers rode their late season hot streak into the first round of the playoffs with a 28-21 road win over the Lake Placid Dragons Nov. 8. After an up and down season the Tigers have had two of their most consistent games back-to-back against the Okeechobee Brahmans and Dragons. Next the Tigers travel to face one of the best teams in the state, the top-seeded Lakewood Spartans. The Tigers and Spartans kickoff in the regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
• Moore Haven Terriers: The Moore Haven Terriers won their rematch with the previously unbeaten First Baptist Academy Lions 50-29. The Terriers offense is finding balance late in the season, and that could spell trouble for their opponents in the playoffs. Next the Terriers travel to face the second seeded Westminster Academy Lions at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.