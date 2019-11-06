Football around the lake this week

• Glades Day Gators

The 2-7 Glades Day Gators finished their season on a high note, with a 48-7 blowout win over St John Paul Academy on Nov. 1. Glades Day senior A.J. Mcphee had another great day, scoring four touchdowns in his last game with the Gators. Glades Day fielded a young team in 2019, and you could view this season as something of a rebuilding year for the program. The Gators showed flashes of what they’re capable of this season. The future of Gators football looks bright at Glades Day.

• Moore Haven Terriers

The 5-5 Moore Haven Terriers shut out the LaBelle Cowboys 17-0 on Nov. 1. The Terriers are scheduled to travel to face First Baptist Academy in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 8. First Baptist is undefeated this year, and barely scraped by Moore Haven a few weeks ago with a 12-6 victory. The two teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

• Glades Central Raiders

The Glades Central Raiders lost a close game against the Pahokee Blue Devils 21-17 in the Muck Bowl. The team had to forfeit three wins this season after it was determined that a player on the varsity team was ineligible to play, which drops their final record to 1-9 for 2019. It was a tough way for the Raiders to end a season in which they had played well and fought through adversity.

• Pahokee Blue Devils

The 4-5 Pahokee Blue Devils won the Muck Bowl for the first time since 2017 and now get to enjoy a bye week while they wait to see who they’ll face in the playoffs. The Blue Devils will see either the 7-3 Hawthorne Hornets or the 6-4 Wildwood Wildcats next week.

• Okeechobee Brahmans

The 2-8 Okeechobee Brahmans ended their season with a tough 35-7 loss to the Clewiston Tigers. The Brahmans made a significant amount of improvement this year over their 2018 season in which they were routinely blown out in games. This year the Brahmans were competitive in many of their games and look to be on the upswing as a program headed into 2020.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Okeechobee and Clewiston offensive and defensive lines battle it out in the trenches during their rivalry game on Nov. 1.

• Clewiston Tigers

Speaking of a program on the upswing, the 5-5 Clewiston Tigers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 following their win over Okeechobee. The Tigers are traveling to face the 4-6 Lake Placid Dragons at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.