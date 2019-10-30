Football around the Lake this week

• Okeechobee Brahmans and Clewiston Tigers

The 2-7 Okeechobee Brahmans are coming off a 48-40 win over the Glades Day Gators while the 4-5 Clewiston Tigers will be attempting to rebound after a 24-14 loss to the Pahokee Blue Devils. Okeechobee and Clewiston have one of the longest-running rivalries in the area. Last year the Tigers came to Okeechobee and thumped the Brahmans for a 42-2 win. That game looked like the Clewiston and Okeechobee games of old, when the Tigers would routinely steamroll the Brahmans. Things have evened up between the two teams in more recent history, however. Both teams are young and have been playing more consistently as this year has progressed. The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Clewiston.

• Pahokee Blue Devils and Glades Central Raiders

The 3-7 Pahokee Blue Devils are coming in off back-to-back wins after defeating Clewiston 24-14. The Glades Central Raiders are coming into the Muck Bowl off a 23-9 loss to Monsignor Pace. More concerning for the Raiders, they’ve had to forfeit all their games won this season due to the Florida High School Athletic Association ruling they used an ineligible player. If the Raiders don’t win their appeal to the FHSAA, they’ll enter the Muck Bowl with an 0-9 record.

• Moore Haven Terriers

The 4-5 Moore Haven Terriers will have to put their tough 12-6 loss to First Baptist Academy behind them as they prepare to travel to face the LaBelle Cowboys. Last year the Terriers won a wild, high-scoring game against the Cowboys 54-48. The Terriers and Cowboys kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 in LaBelle.

• Glades Day Gators

The 1-7 Glades Day Gators had their best offensive performance of the year against Okeechobee last week. Only problem is, so did the Brahmans. Glades Day fell just short of Okeechobee 48-40. Next up they host St. John Paul II Academy. The Gators defeated St. John this time last year 35-6. Glades Day will be looking for a repeat performance this year when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Belle Glade.

