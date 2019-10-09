Football Around the Lake this Week

• Moore Haven Terriers: The Moore Haven Terriers were heavy underdogs against the undefeated Oasis Sharks on Oct. 4. But they didn’t play like underdogs. The Terriers took the lead early against Oasis 6-0. The Sharks responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter to regain the lead. The fourth quarter saw Oasis put up two more touchdowns while Moore Haven added one of their own to bring the final score to 28-13. The loss drops Moore Haven to 3-3 on the year, but the Terriers have to be encouraged that they went toe to toe with the Sharks despite being cast as obvious underdogs. Next the Terriers host the 3-4 Lake Placid Dragons at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Pahokee Blue Devils: The 1-4 Pahokee Blue Devils are fresh coming off their bye last week. After defeating Dwyer, the Blue Devils dropped their next two games against Palm Beach Lakes and Trinity Christian Academy. Next up they are hosting a very good 5-1 Chaminade-Madonna team that has been on a tear this season. Pahokee hosts Chaminade-Madonna at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Glades Central Raiders: The 4-3 Glades Central Raiders were one of the only lake area football teams to win last week, beating Dwyer 16-6. They have two more games before they get to enjoy their bye week ahead of the big Muck Bowl matchup against Pahokee. Next the Raiders travel to face the 2-5 Monsignor Pace Spartans at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Glades Day Gators: The 1-4 Glades Day Gators struggles continued against Lakeland Christian on Oct. 4. The Gators offense couldn’t get rolling against Lakeland and Glades Day fell 47-0. Next they travel to face the undefeated First Baptist Academy Lions at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Okeechobee Brahmans: The 1-5 Okeechobee Brahmans showed flashes against Seminole Ridge, but weren’t consistent enough to get the win. Okeechobee lost 20-0 in their game on Oct. 4. Next up they travel to face the 1-5 Port St. Lucie Jaguars at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• Clewiston Tigers: The 3-3 Clewiston Tigers fell to the Immokalee Indians 36-16 in the annual Harvest Bowl on Oct. 4. This makes it three times in a row that the Indians have been able to claim the title in the rivalry game. Next they travel to face the 4-1 Cardinal Newman Crusaders at 7:30 on Oct. 11.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.