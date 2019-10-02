Football Around the Lake this Week

• Moore Haven Terriers

The 3-2 Moore Haven Terriers continued the hot streak last week with a big 54-14 win over the Community School of Naples on Sept. 27. Junior Nate Crawford and senior Javon Jones had productive games for the Terriers on offense and defense, respectively. Next , though, the Terriers will have a big test when they travel to face the 5-0 Oasis Sharks. Moore Haven has taken the last two games from the Sharks in 2017 and 2018, but Oasis has done a remarkable job at turning its program around. The Terriers take on the Sharks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.



• Glades Day Gators

The 1-3 Glades Day Gators ran into another buzzsaw when they lost 42-7 against King’s Academy on Sept. 27. It doesn’t get any easier for the Gators this week when they host the very good Lakeland Christian Vikings in Belle Glade. Previously this season, Lakeland beat the same King’s Academy team that just rolled over Glades Day 49-7. The Gators host the Vikings at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.



• Glades Central Raiders

The 3-3 Glades Central Raiders nearly pulled off the win against a good Cocoa team on Sept. 27, falling 27-20. They’ll have a chance to bounce back when they travel to face the Dwyer Panthers at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.



• Pahokee Blue Devils

The 1-4 Pahokee Blue Devils had another tough loss last week, this time falling 42-7 to Trinity Christian Academy on Sept. 27. They’ll have a bye week this week to get ready for one of the better teams in the state of Florida, Chaminade-Madonna, next week on Oct. 11.



•Clewiston Tigers

The 3-2 Clewiston Tigers pulled off the 36-13 win over Port St. Lucie after a slow start to the game. The Tigers are scheduled to face Immokalee in the annual Harvest Bowl this week at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.



•Okeechobee Brahmans

The 1-4 Okeechobee Brahmans fell 25-0 to Sebastian River last week. The Brahman offense will need to play with more consistency when they host Seminole Ridge at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.