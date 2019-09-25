Football Around the Lake this week

Dramatic wins, devastating blowout losses and revenge games were on the menu last week as football games around the lake kicked off Thursday and Friday. This week, Glades Day returns from its bye week and a few lake area teams look to either continue their recent success or turn things around before it is too late.
• Pahokee Blue Devils
The 1-3 Pahokee Blue Devils’ brutal schedule continues to haunt them. Pahokee lost in blowout fashion to an undefeated Palm Beach Lakes team 48-0 last week. And it doesn’t get any easier this week. The Blue Devils travel to Jacksonville to play a very talented Trinity Christian Academy squad at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Glades Day Gators
The 1-2 Glades Day Gators couldn’t have headed into their bye week last week on a worse note. The Gators fell to their rivals Moore Haven for the fourth consecutive time and have had a whole week to stew over the loss. It should be interesting to see if the Gators come out rusty from the week off or fired up and ready to put that brutal loss to Moore Haven in the rear view. Glades Day travels to West Palm Beach to face King’s Academy at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Glades Central Raiders
The 3-2 Glades Central Raiders won a fun one against the Palm Beach Gardens Gators last week, 34-33. Glades Central senior wide receiver Desna Washington had a flashy one-handed catch against the Gators while junior defensive back Keontey Fowler snagged a one-handed interception that he then took back for a touchdown. Next the Raiders travel to Cocoa to face a very good Cocoa Tigers team at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
•Clewiston Tigers
The 2-2 Clewiston Tigers will have to shake off the drubbing they received from the Lake Wales Highlanders last week when they host the Port St. Lucie Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Moore Haven Terriers
The 2-2 Moore Haven Terriers appear to be building some momentum in their season. The Terriers are coming off big wins over fellow Lake Okeechobee teams in Okeechobee and Glades Day. Next they travel to face the Community School of Naples Seahawks at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
