Football around the lake this week

Teams around the lake saw their first action of the 2019 season last week as kickoff classics were played all around the state of Florida. While these preseason games don’t reflect on a team’s final record in the regular season, they can still be a small preview of what to expect from each school as the year progresses.

Clewiston Tigers

The Clewiston High School Tigers kicked off their preseason against the Sebring Blue Streaks on Aug. 16 in Sebring. The Tigers took the lead early on a goal line run, but the ensuing missed extra point would end up coming back to haunt them. Sebring responded with two touchdown drives to go up 14-6 on Clewiston in the first half. Still, the Tigers were able to march down the field and score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to make the score 14-12. Clewiston was forced to attempt a two-point conversion to tie the game but the Blue Streak defense was able deny the Tigers and secure the win. The Tigers will now host their regular season opener in Clewiston at Cane Field at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Pahokee Blue Devils

The Pahokee High School Blue Devils traveled to Tampa to face the Jefferson High School Dragons in a preseason match-up. Pahokee’s schedule is packed with tough teams this year, and the preseason is no exception. Both teams had advanced to their regional final in the 2018 season. Jefferson came away with the 30-17 win in the muddy, penalty-filled game. The Blue Devils kickoff their regular season against the University Sharks at 7 p.m. on Aug 23 in Pahokee at Anquan Boldin stadium.

Glades Day Gators

The Glades Day School Gators made the trip to Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 15 to play the Pine Crest Panthers in their kickoff classic. The Panthers were able to jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Gators by halftime. Glades Day finally got on the board in the second half, but ultimately fell to Pine Crest 35-13. The Gators will host the Benjamin Buccaneers in the regular season opener in Belle Glade at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Glades Day School

The Glades Day varsity cheerleaders made the trip to Fort Lauderdale to support the Gators in their kickoff classic.

Glades Central Raiders

The Glades Central High School Raiders hosted the Everglades Gators on Aug. 16 in one of the few home games around the lake during kickoff classic week. The Raiders dominated the Gators in their preseason match-up, winning 40-0. As one of the only teams around Lake Okeechobee to not have a coaching change this year, the Raiders could end up using that stability to make a run all the way to the state championship. Glades Central will be home again next week for the regular season opener when they host the Boca Raton Bobcats at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Moore Haven Terriers

The Moore Haven Middle-High School Terriers shut out East Lee County 26-0 in their kickoff classic in Moore Haven on Aug. 16. It’s a promising start for the Terrier squad who will be facing a few tougher opponents this year after dominating their schedule for the past two seasons. They’ll host the Atlantic Sharks in the regular season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 in Moore Haven.

Special to the LON/Pickup the Ball, Inc.

Moore Haven senior Lorenzo Sampson delivers a stiff-arm during the Terriers kickoff classic against East Lee County on Aug. 16.

Okeechobee Brahmans

The Okeechobee High School Brahmans hosted the Jupiter Warriors in their kickoff classic on Aug. 16. For more on this game, click HERE.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.