Football Around the Lake

• Okeechobee Brahmans
The Okeechobee Brahmans opened their regular season with a win for the first time since 2016 when they beat Moore Haven 32-6. The Brahmans look ready to rebound after a few years of rebuilding the program. But they’ll have their hands full this week when they travel to face the powerhouse John Carroll Catholic Rams. John Carroll also won their season opener, shutting out Port St. Lucie 27-0. Okeechobee will try to pull off the upset against the Rams at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Clewiston Tigers
The Clewiston Tigers made a case in their season opener that they may be the best team around the lake this year. The Tigers dominated the LaBelle Cowboys 53-0. Clewiston controlled all three phases of the game last week. With the experience and talent they have returning this year, it looks like the only thing stopping the Tigers from making a run will be themselves. If they limit their own mistakes and play disciplined football, the Tiger faithful should be in for a show this season. They’ll try to keep the show going this week, this time on the road against Wachula Hardee at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Moore Haven Terriers
The Moore Haven Terriers looked every bit the young, inexperienced team that they are against Okeechobee on Sept. 11. Although they fell 32-6, there were still some bright spots for the Terriers. Johnny Crawford III and Ramone Baker had some explosive runs in the game, breaking tackles and showing grit against an aggressive Brahman defense. If they can clean up the details and communication issues, they may surprise a few teams this year. Next they travel to take on Lake Placid at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Glades Day Gators
The Glades Day Gators were the first team to experience a schedule change due to COVID-19. After originally planning to open their season last week, the team had to postpone that game to let players quarantine after possibly being exposed to someone with the virus. Now, the Gators are on track to officially open their season at home against The King’s Academy at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.