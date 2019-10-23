Football Around the Lake

• Okeechobee Brahmans
The 1-7 Okeechobee Brahmans came out strong against the favored Westwood Panthers on Oct. 18. The Brahmans were 32-point underdogs to the Panthers, but throughout the first half it was Okeechobee who played better on both sides of the ball. The Okeechobee defense had two take-aways in the first half. After the Brahmans put together one of their best drives of the season on offense, they lead the Panthers 7-6 at halftime. But in the second half things came apart for Okeechobee. The Brahmans have had trouble finishing games this year, and that pattern held up late in the Westwood game as Okeechobee would go on to lose 27-7. Next up, the Brahmans travel to face the Glades Day Gators at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Glades Central Raiders
The 4-4 Glades Central Raiders lost a heart breaker to the Park Vista Cobras on Oct. 17. The Raiders were up 20-7 at one point on Park Vista, but a kickoff return and a fourth-quarter touchdown and lifted the Cobras to victory. Next the Raiders travel to face the 3-5 Monsignor Pace Spartans. The Spartans were able to shut out the Clewiston Tigers earlier this year when the two teams met. The Raiders and Spartans kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Pahokee Blue Devils
The 2-5 Pahokee Blue Devils rode a dominant defensive performance to a 20-7 win over the Seminole Ridge Hawks on Oct. 18. Next up they host the Clewiston Tigers at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Clewiston Tigers
The 4-4 Clewiston Tigers played their most complete game of the season when they came out with a 17-10 win over John Carroll Catholic on Oct. 18. They travel to face the Pahokee Blue Devils next. The last time these two Lake Okeechobee programs met in 2016 the Blue Devils blanked the Tigers to get the 28-0 victory. Clewiston and Pahokee kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Glades Day Gators
The 1-6 Glades Day Gators fell to Westminster Academy 19-7 on Oct. 18. Next they host the Okeechobee Brahmans in a game both teams are probably thinking they can come out of with a win. Both the Gators and Brahmans have struggled offensively in the past few weeks. The Brahmans and Gators kickoff at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Moore Haven Terriers
The 4-4 Moore Haven Terriers lost to the Frostproof Bulldogs, 19-15, on Oct. 18 after the Bulldogs came back from being down 9-0 in the first half. Next up is an important district match-up against the 8-0 First Baptist Academy Lions. The Lions are undefeated on the year, but they haven’t played a team as tough as Moore Haven all season. The Terriers and Lions kickoff at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Moore Haven.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.