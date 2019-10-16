Football Around the Lake

• Okeechobee Brahmans
Another week, another game the 1-5 Okeechobee Brahmans probably feel like they could’ve won. The Brahmans fell to Port St. Lucie 27-12 on Oct. 11. Once again the Brahmans were able to march down the field early against Port St. Lucie, but were unable to punch the ball into the endzone. That final yard or so has been difficult to come by for the Brahmans all year. And it won’t get any less difficult when the Brahmans host the 4-2 Westwood Panthers at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. When the Panthers faced Port St. Lucie earlier this year, they dominated them 44-13. It’ll be a tough out for the Brahmans, but anything can happen under the Friday night lights.
• Clewiston Tigers
The 3-4 Clewiston Tigers lost a close game to Cardinal Newman on Oct. 11, 13-0. Newman surprised Clewiston with an onsides kick to open the game, and were able to get into the endzone a few plays later. They scored again in the second quarter, but otherwise were stymied by the Tiger defense. Clewiston had opportunities to take the win from Cardinal Newman. Early in the game the Tigers recovered a fumble on the Newman 12-yard line. But the Clewiston offense went backwards on the next four downs, losing 17 yards and forcing the Tigers to punt. Next the Tigers host a pretty good 4-3 John Carroll Catholic team on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Cane Field.
• Pahokee Blue Devils
The 1-5 Pahokee Blue Devils fell to Chaminade-Madonna, 41-7, on Oct. 11. It’s another tough loss for a Pahokee team that might have the toughest schedule this year of all the Lake Okeechobee teams. That tough schedule continues when the Blue Devils host the 4-2 Seminole Ridge Hawks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Glades Day Gators
The bad news is that the 1-5 Glades Day Gators lost to unbeaten First Baptist Academy. The good news is the Gators had their first multiple score game since Sept. 7. The Gators fell to First Baptist Academy 28-13, but perhaps the Glades Day offense can build on this game and finish out the season strong. Next another unbeaten team will make the trip to Belle Glade to face the Gators, Westminster Academy. Glades Day and Westminster kickoff at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Glades Central Raiders
The 4-3 Glades Central Raiders had a bye last week. This week they travel to face the 5-3 Park Vista Cobras at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17.
• Moore Haven Terriers
The 4-3 Moore Haven Terriers have been able to carve out one of the better records among teams around Lake Okeechobee this year. They were able to overcome a slow start to get the homecoming win over the Lake Placid Dragons last week. Next up they host the 3-5 Frostproof Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.