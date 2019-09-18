Football Around the Lake

The scheduling hiccups from Hurricane Dorian continue to be worked out as teams around the lake will be looking to build some momentum this week as we head into the heart of the football season.
• Pahokee Blue Devils
The Pahokee Blue Devils showed some mental toughness as they came back to defeat Dwyer 20-16 and capture their first win of the season last week. They’ll travel to face an undefeated Palm Beach Lakes team on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m..
• Glades Central Raiders
The Glades Central Raiders suffered a big 40-3 defeat to Atlantic last week to drop them to 2-2 on the season. The Raiders opened the season with two, big back-to-back wins over Boca Raton and Wellington. They’ll attempt to get back on track when they host Palm Beach Gardens at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Glades Day Gators
Glades Day is coming off a tough loss to Moore Haven last week. After lighting up the scoreboard against Berean Christian they struggled to move the ball against the Terrier defense. The good news is the team now has a bye week to figure things out and rest up.
• Clewiston Tigers
The Clewistion Tigers are still riding high after their big win over LaBelle in the Hendry County bowl on Sept. 6. After a bye week last week we’ll see if the Tigers come out looking refreshed or rusty when they travel to face Lake Wales at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.
• Okeechobee Brahmans and Moore Haven Terriers
The Brahmans are coming off a close loss to South Fork last week while the Terriers will roll into Okeechobee fresh off a dominating win over Glades Day. Moore Haven will attempt to shut down Okeechobee’s Veyon Washington in the same way they shut down AJ McPhee in the Glades Day game. Both teams are run heavy, so the game may come down to which offensive line has the best night. Okeechobee hosts Moore Haven at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.
