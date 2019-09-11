Football around the lake

Hurricane Dorian hovered off the coast of Florida for what felt like an entire month, causing many games to be canceled, postponed or played earlier. Now things are returning to normal around Lake O.
• Coming off another tough loss, a 45-13 defeat to Dillard, the Pahokee Blue Devils are hosting another good opponent in the Dwyer Panthers. Dwyer went 11-2 in 2018 and made it all the way to the regional final before being knocked out. The Blue Devils will kick off against the Panthers at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• The Moore Haven Terriers postponed their game against the Okeechobee Brahmans to Sept. 20, giving them an impromptu bye week last week. They now have some extra time to prepare for their rival the Glades Day Gators who will be coming into town on Sept. 13. The two are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Moore Haven.
• Speaking of the Gators, they should be rolling into the Moore Haven game with some momentum thanks to that 55-19 beatdown of Berean Christian. Still, when the Gators faced the Terriers in the past two years the football gods just seemed to smile on Moore Haven a little bit more than Glades Day. If they want to finally get the win over the Terriers the Gators might have to make a little luck of their own.
• The Glades Central Raiders dropped their first game of the season on Sept. 9 when they fell to Palm Beach Lakes 44-13 on Sept. 9. They’ll host the 1-0 Atlantic Eagles at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Belle Glade.
• Following their big win in the Hendry County Bowl on Sept. 6 the Clewiston Tigers will have a bye week to gameplan and make up for lost practice time. The Tigers will be back on the field on Sept. 20 against Lake Wales.
• The Okeechobee Brahmans moved up their game against the Martin County Tigers one day to Aug. 29 to avoid any conflict with Dorian. Even with the short week of practice Okeechobee pulled off the 21-14 win against the Tigers. With last week’s game against Moore Haven postponed the Brahmans have had extra time to prepare for their upcoming away game against the South Fork Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.