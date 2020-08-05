Florida High School Athletic Association is working on options for start of sports

GAINESVILLE — The Florida High School Athletic Association is currently working on three options for schools ahead of the tentative start of sports around the state.
The first option being considered would have Sept. 7 become the new first date of the regular season, with the last date falling in line with the normal calender.
Current schedules would remain the same under option one, with schools having the option to reschedule any games missed due to the calendar change.
Option one assumes schools are able to start on the newly approved first day of practice on Aug. 24. The Aug. 24 date was voted on by the FHSAA Board of Directors at a meeting on July 23 and approved by a vote of 11-4.
Option two would set the first date of practice on a yet to be determined day after August, with the stipulation that the first date of the regular season must occur two weeks after that day. Option two would eliminate the state championships for fall sports.
While the first two options considered by the FHSAA would affect only fall sports, option three would have a domino effect on all sports.
In option three, traditional fall sports such as football and girls volleyball would be moved to the winter, with the first date of the regular season falling on Dec. 14 and the last date of the regular season being Jan. 23, and winter sports such as basketball and soccer moving their first regular season date to March 1 and last date to April 3.
Finally, spring sports like baseball and softball would have their regular season start on May 10 and end on June 12. State championships would still be possible for all sports under option three.
The FHSAA directors are scheduled to meet again on Aug. 17.